'The Voice' Top 8 Revealed

The artists voted through will compete in next week's semifinals.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys were all on the hook Tuesday night, as two contestants from NBC's The Voice season 14 were sent home. The bottom three vote-getters after Monday night's live performances all had the chance to sing for the instant save.

Charlie Puth got things started with a performance of his new single "Done for Me." Then the top 10 artists were brought to the stage to hear the first of the results. Viewers voted to save Team Blake's Kyla Jade and Team Alivia's Britton Buchanan.

Also through to next week's semifinal performances were Team Kelly's Brynn Cartelli, who was the most streamed artist on Monday night, and Team Alicia's Jackie Foster.

As the six remaining singers left were brought out for their verdict, Team Blake's Pryor Baird was voted through to the semifinals along with Team Kelly's Kaleb Lee.

5 Seconds of Summer performed "Young Blood" before the final results, which saw Team Blake's Spensha make it into the top eight. That left Team Alicia's Christiana Danielle and Team Adam's Rayshun LaMarr and Jackie Verna to sing for the instant save. Things weren't looking good for Levine's team.

Team Alicia's Danielle went first, singing "Unchain My Heart" by Joe Cocker. It wasn't a pitch-perfect performance, likely due to nerves, but she put a lot of power behind her vocals and sang her heart out.

Team Adam's Verna followed with a performance of "I Told You So" by Carrie Underwood. It was a solid country-pop performance, but she also seemed affected by nerves, getting a little pitchy at points. Levine said he was surprised to see her in the bottom three.

Closing things out, LaMarr sang "Let's Get It On" and gave a thoroughly entertaining performance that showcased his performer abilities. He rose to the occasion of the high-stakes situation, and he didn't let nerves get to him. Levine ended up pushing for viewers to vote for LaMarr harder than he did for Verna.

Unsurprisingly, LaMarr made it through to next week's semifinals, keeping Levine in the game. Verna and Danielle went home.

The Voice semifinals air next week on NBC.