'The Voice': The Top Blind Auditions From Night Two

On night two of the Blind Auditions, The Voice’s 17th season ramped up the competition with a slate of impressive new artists. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton continued to shape their teams during this early stage of the competition.

The night started off with a four-chair turn. Shane Q sang "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton. He made the song his own and had impressive runs and range. Clarkson predicted that Shane Q will make it to the finale, and he went with her as his coach, which was a solid win for Team Kelly.

Shane Q provided the only four-chair turn of the night, but other standout auditions included reggae artist Royce Lovett, whose performance earned turns from Shelton and Stefani. He was a better fit for Team Gwen though, and that’s where he landed.

The last artist on Tuesday, Cory Jackson, also delivered one of the top auditions of night two. He sang “Galveston” by Glen Campbell. Stefani, Clarkson and Shelton all turned for him. Stefani and Clarkson were gunning for a country artist, and they gave a hard sell, but it’s rare for a country singer to ever pick someone other than Shelton. Indeed, Jackson joined Team Blake.

There were no major surprises on the evening, but other performances included a rendition of Johnny Cash's "Wayfaring Stranger" from Max Boyle, a singer-songwriter from Ohio. Legend and Clarkson both turned, but Legend blocked Clarkson, so Boyle landed on Team Legend by default.

A duo called Hello Sunday who performed "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman joined Team Kelly, and a young singer named Emily Vass failed to turn any chairs but was encouraged to come back. Elise Azkoul’s audition got one turn from Stefani, adding another powerhouse pop singer to Team Gwen.