TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Scores Second Straight Win Over 'American Idol'

NBC sweeps all three hours of primetime in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

The Voice outdrew American Idol for the second straight Monday in the ratings, although the margin was a little closer than the previous week.

The first battle rounds of NBC's singing competition helped the network sweep all three hours of primetime in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. The Voice earned a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.93 million viewers, down from 1.7 and 9.87 million a week ago. The Enemy Within followed with a 0.8 in the demo, even with last week, but its 5.22 million viewers were about 900,000 more than its last outing.

ABC's American Idol held steady in adults 18-49 at 1.2 (tying its series low) but improved a bit in viewers over the previous Monday (6.35 million vs. 6.11 million). The Fix dipped slightly to a 0.6 18-49 rating in its second week.

Fox's just-renewed The Resident (0.9) and 911 (1.2) both matched last week's demo ratings, with 911 posting the best 18-49 rating among Monday's scripted shows. Arrow (0.3) also held steady on The CW.

On CBS, The Neighborhood (1.0) and Magnum P.I. (0.7) were on par with last week. Man With a Plan slipped a little in adults 18-49 to 0.8, but its 5.34 million viewers were up a little. A news special on the Mueller report at 10 p.m. drew a 0.4.

NBC's 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo led the night. ABC and Fox tied for second at 1.0. CBS finished at 0.7 and The CW at 0.2.

Follow THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.