TV Ratings: 'Volcano Live' Not So Hot, 'Masked Singer' Leads

ABC's Volcano Live special Wednesday night didn't bring much ratings heat, falling below Nik Wallenda's last televised wire walk in June 2019. Fox's The Masked Singer retained its spot as the night's top show among adults 18-49 as the other broadcast networks were fairly steady.

The two-hour Volcano Live, which featured Wallenda traversing the mouth of the Masaya volcano in Nicaragua, averaged 4.17 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. That's below the 5.25 million viewers and 0.8 in the 18-49 demo for Highwire Live in Times Square last summer, also on ABC, and the smallest viewership for any special featuring Wallenda in the past decade. Wednesday's show peaked with 4.8 million viewers in its final half-hour.

Volcano Live is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the special, Stumptown was in line with its recent performances, drawing a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers.

The Masked Singer matched last week's 1.8 in the 18-49 demo — best of the night on the broadcast networks — and 6.74 million viewers for Fox. Lego Masters also held at 1.0 in the demo and 3.01 million viewers. NBC swept all three hours of primetime in total viewers with Chicago Med (8.28 million), Chicago Fire (8.24 million) and Chicago PD (7.08 million). The three shows went 1.0, 1.1 and 1.0 in adults 18-49, in line with their non-crossover averages.

CBS' Survivor (1.4 in adults 18-49, 7.08 million viewers) also came in even with its week-ago numbers. SEAL Team improved a bit in total viewers to 4.55 million while holding at 0.6 in adults 18-49. SWAT returned from four weeks off with 3.49 million viewers and a 0.5 in the demo, a bit below its same-day season average. Riverdale (0.2 in 18-49) and Nancy Drew (0.1) were on par with last week's numbers on The CW.

Fox led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.4, beating NBC's 1.0. CBS came in third with 0.8, followed by ABC with 0.6. Univision averaged 0.5, topping Telemundo's 0.4 and The CW's 0.2.

