Mark Wahlberg to Star in 'Wahl Street' Docuseries for HBO Max

Ever wonder how Mark Wahlberg "balances his successful entertainment career with his expansive business empire?" Well, a new HBO Max series promises the answer.



The upcoming streamer announced an eight-part reality show following the actor-producer. The aptly titled Wahl Street, dubbed a "premium documentary series," will follow the 48-year-old's various endeavors and showcase his real-life entourage. (Wahlberg, of course, was the loose inspiration for HBO comedy Entourage.) "Along the way, viewers will learn about his successes and failures," reads the announcement from HBO Max, "and glean powerful business and life lessons."



“We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses," said Wahlberg. "It’s all the real stuff that’s happening while I’m growing my businesses. We’re pulling back the curtain and hopefully it’s an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs.”

Like most new streamers, HBO Max's first orders leaned very heavily on the scripted side — but it has been buying up unscripted projects, including a Bethenny Frankel-hosted competition, a project from the Queer Eye producers and the buzzy Friends reunion special.





“This series will be an intimate exploration behind the drive that makes Mark Wahlberg one of the most unique stars in entertainment,” said HBO Max executive vp original nonfiction and kids programming Jennifer O'Connell. “Mark’s entrepreneurial spirit is fun to watch and we hope to show both the struggle and triumphs of what it takes to succeed.”

Wahl Street, which touches on the vast Wahlberg portfolio that even includes an Ohio Chevrolet dealership, began production in December. It is produced by Wahlberg's Unrealistic Ideas.