'Walker, Texas Ranger' Remake With Jared Padalecki Headed to The CW

Jared Padalecki is staying put at The CW.

The network has snagged a remake of 1990s series Walker, Texas Ranger that has the Supernatural star attached to executive produce and play the lead role. The news comes a day after Supernatural began its 15th and final season on The CW.

The new version, simply titled Walker, comes from CBS Television Studios. ViacomCBS is a part-owner of The CW; the studio produces Nancy Drew, Charmed, In the Dark and Dynasty and co-produces The 100, Roswell, New Mexico and All American with Warner Bros. TV (whose parent WarnerMedia also has a stake in the network).

Padalecki will play Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two with his own moral code who returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case, only to discover there's more work to be done at home. He'll try to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner, one of the few women ever to serve in the Texas Rangers — while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances of his wife's death.

Anna Fricke (Valor, Being Human) is writing the show and will executive produce with Padalecki and Dan Lin (Fox's Lethal Weapon) and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback.

The original Walker, Texas Ranger starred Chuck Norris as the title character and ran on CBS from 1993-2001, with a TV movie follow-up in 2005. The remake continues a long-standing practice at The CW of developing shows based on pre-existing IP; of the network's current scripted series, only All American, In the Dark and Supernatural sprung from original ideas.

For Padalecki, the project will extend the relationship he's had with The CW for its entire existence. Supernatural debuted on The WB in 2005 before merging with UPN to form The CW a year later.

Deadline first reported the news.