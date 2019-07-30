'The Walking Dead': All the Details (So Far) About AMC's Third Show

The drama about the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse will debut in spring 2020.

AMC is turning its spotlight on a new segment of the post-apocalyptic population when the third scripted series in The Walking Dead franchise debuts in spring 2020.

Picked up straight-to-series, the untitled drama will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as viewers of the flagship and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead know it.

Here, The Hollywood Reporter presents a one-stop shop for all the details about the forthcoming drama series.

TITLE

The 10-episode drama does not yet have a title.

OFFICIAL LOGLINE

The Lord of the Flies-like series will feature a new corner of the world. Here's AMC's formal description: "Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad."

CREATIVE TEAM

The Walking Dead content chief Scott M. Gimple and longtime flagship writer Matt Negrete co-created the series. The latter, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead for the past five seasons, will serve as showrunner. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (You’re the Worst, Kong: Skull Island) will direct.

CAST

Aliyah Royale (playing a character named Iris) and Annet Mahendru (Huck) will join Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas). Specific details about their roles are being kept under wraps. It's unclear if any characters from either The Walking Dead or spinoff Fear the Walking Dead will have a role in the third series. Stars and fan favorites Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) have "franchise deals" that allow them to move freely between all corners of the universe, for example.

PREMIERE DATE

The series will launch in spring 2020. A specific date has not yet been announced. Production began in late July in and around Richmond, Va.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Gimple previewed the third series: "These kids grew up in a place of comfort and security but they leave everything on a dangerous quest and end up being pursued by adults on their own dangerous quest. We'll see kids become heroes and some become villains."

Check out the first teaser for the series, below.