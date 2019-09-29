This Week in TV: 'The Walking Dead,' 'Batwoman,' 'Mr. Robot's' Final Season

The week of Sept. 30 also brings several more broadcast season premieres and new seasons of a few high-profile streaming shows.

The broadcast premiere onslaught slows in the week of Sept. 30, but by no means does it stop. Cable and streaming outlets also pick their pace of premieres up again this week, which means a whole lot to choose from in the coming seven days.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The Walking Dead has weathered the loss of central character Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), countless waves of zombies and an audience that has tailed off to a great degree in the past couple seasons. Yet it remains the biggest show on ad-supported cable, capable of pulling in more people than anything that's not the NFL.

The series' 10th season will be the last one for Danai Gurira's Michonne, and Daryl (Norman Reedus) is stepping into a leadership role now that Rick is gone: "The ghosts of the people who were here before him are weighing on his shoulders," Reedus told THR. "He's a different dude now." The survivors are also preparing for war with the Whisperers; the show returns at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 on AMC.

Also on cable …

Final season: Almost two years after its third season debuted, the fourth and last season of USA's cult hit Mr. Robot premieres at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Elliot (Rami Malek) will deal with the fallout of the Five/Nine Hack and go after his goal of taking down the very upper echelons of society with a renewed sense of purpose.

New: TNT gets back into the pro wrestling game with All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (8 p.m. Wednesday), the first weekly show from the upstart AEW.

Returning: New seasons of Finding Escobar's Millions (10 p.m. Tuesday, Discovery) and Get Shorty (10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Epix).

On broadcast …

New: The CW will make a bit of TV history with the premiere of Batwoman (8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6). The show is the first superhero series led by a lesbian character (who's played by out actress Ruby Rose). The latest addition to the Arrow-verse also stars Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang and Rachel Skarsten.

Also new: Fox drama Almost Family (9 p.m. Wednesday) follows a young woman (Brittany Snow) who discovers her fertility-doctor dad (Timothy Hutton) used his own genetic material to create dozens of half-siblings. Tiffany Haddish hosts a new take on Kids Say the Darndest Things (8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, ABC).

New home: WWE Smackdown returns to broadcast TV for the first time in nine years when it moves to Fox at 8 p.m. Friday.

Returning: Season premieres of SEAL Team (9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS), SWAT (10 p.m. Wednesday, CBS), The Blacklist (8 p.m. Friday, NBC), Supergirl (9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, The CW) and Madam Secretary (10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, CBS), which is beginning its final run.

On streaming …

New: Living Undocumented (Wednesday, Netflix) follows eight families who agreed to let film crews chronicle their lives as they faced uncertain status, including possible deportation, in the United States. The docuseries counts Selena Gomez among its executive producers and aims to put a human face on the debate surrounding immigration.

Also new: A different kind of superhero origin story, Raising Dion (Friday, Netflix) centers on a single mother (Alisha Wainwright) whose work of bringing up her son, Dion (Ja'Siah Young), becomes more complicated when he starts showing extraordinary abilities.

Returning: New seasons of Sorry for Your Loss (Tuesday, Facebook Watch), Big Mouth (Friday, Netflix), Goliath (Friday, Amazon) and Peaky Blinders (Friday, Netflix).

In case you missed it …

The second season (or "Part 2," as it's officially called) of Matt Groening's Disenchantment follows Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) and her newly resurrected mother, Dagmar, to Dagmar's kingdom of Maru and sends the princess to a number of new locales, including an actual trip to hell and back. It's streaming on Netflix.