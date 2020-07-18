'The Walking Dead' Comic Book Series Stages Full Color Comeback

Robert Kirkman's zombie apocalypse comic will return in October, with newly colored 'Deluxe' versions of the original run courtesy of colorist Dave McCaig.

The Walking Dead comic book series is making a comeback, with a colorful twist.

Robert Kirkman's zombie apocalypse series will return in October, in the form of The Walking Dead Deluxe, a full-color revival of the iconic horror comic book. Dave McCaig is the colorist of the series, lending his talents to the foundations of co-creator Tony Moore and long-running artist Charlie Adlard. The first issue will arrive on October 7, with the plan to release two issues monthly from November onward.

Additionally, Walking Dead Deluxe will also include a new installment of "The Cutting Room Floor," featuring Kirkman's original handwritten plots with commentary on abandoned storylines and plot points that may have changed along the way.

Beyond McCaig's addition as colorist to the series, The Walking Dead Deluxe will feature an array of variant covers by veteran comic book artists including David Finch, Julian Totino Tedesco and Arthur Adams, as well as Walking Dead co-creator Tony Moore.

News of The Walking Dead Deluxe was first announced during the Skybound Xpo panel "Skybound: Past, Present and Future." There are currently no plans to collect the reissued series in trade paperback, according to Skybound.

Follow THR.com/WalkingDead for more coverage.