Yvette Nicole Brown Replaces Chris Hardwick as 'Walking Dead' Comic-Con Moderator

The actress and comic will be moderating panels for both 'Fear the Walking Dead' and 'The Walking Dead' in Hardwick's stead.

Yvette Nicole Brown is taking over moderating responsibilities for Chris Hardwick at San Diego Comic-Con for AMC later this month, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The actress and comic will be moderating panels for both Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead on Friday, July 20 in Hardwick's stead.

Hardwick was accused by actress Chloe Dykstra, his former ex-girlfriend, of sexual assault and emotional abuse in June. Since then, AMC has pulled a previously upcoming show, Talking With Chris Hardwick, from its schedule and announced Hardwick would not be moderating AMC or BBC panels at the 2018 edition of SDCC. Mentions of Hardwick have also been scrubbed from Nerdist, which Hardwick helped create and hosted a podcast.

Hardwick had denied all claims of sexual assault, saying "our three-year-relationship was not perfect" but that he had at no time raped Dykstra.

Brown was a frequent guest host on Hardwick's talk show The Talking Dead and was supported by fans on social media as a potential replacement for Hardwick after Dykstra's accusations came to light. Brown, an avid Walking Dead fan known for her binders filled with notes on every episode, also hosts several after-show discussions on AMC, including Talking Preacher. She was considered the logical choice to replace Hardwick and comes with previous Comic-Con moderating experience, having hosted panels for shows including ABC's Once Upon a Time, among others.

Dykstra originally accused Hardwick of assault and emotional abuse in a lengthy Medium post called "Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession" on June 14.

Since, Hardwick's wife Lydia Hearst has defended her husband, and actress and ex-girlfriend Jacinda Barrett has come out in support of the comedian and media personality as well.