'Walking Dead' Creator's 'Super Dinosaur' Heads to Amazon

Fresh from delivering the most shocking Walking Dead death to date (namely, the comic book series itself), Robert Kirkman is set to turn his gaze toward a different creature entirely: Super Dinosaur, the Skybound Entertainment children's adventure he co-created with Jason Howard and launched in 2011 as a comic book.

An animated series based on Super Dinosaur, built in collaboration between Skybound and entertainment company Spin Master, will head to Amazon Prime Video on October 6. Season one part one, consisting of thirteen 30-minute episodes, will be available on launch day. The series originally premiered in 2018 on Teletoon in Canada.

Super Dinosaur focuses on Derek Dynamo, a ten-year-old genius who is best friends with a giant tyrannosaurus rex named — wait for it — Super Dinosaur. Together, they protect their planet from all manners of evil.

"Jason Howard and I created Super Dinosaur as something all kids would enjoy as much as our own kids do," says Robert Kirkman. "In doing so we were able to craft a world as immersive and engaging as the world of The Walking Dead... but for kids! Our partners at Spin Master have helped Skybound prepare this world for a mass audience and I'm so happy this series has landed at Amazon, where I know it will thrive."

The Super Dinosaur move means yet another animated project from Kirkman's Skybound has landed at Amazon, where the Walking Dead creator has an overall deal. Additional projects include an animated adaptation of Invincible, one of Kirkman's seminal comic book works that tells the story of a young superhero fighting for justice in a brightly colorful yet morally gray world.

In addition to bringing the show to Amazon, Spin Master has struck international broadcast deals for Super Dinosaur with ABC Australia, Television New Zealand TVNZ, Discovery Latin America, iQIYI and NOGA-Communications Israel. Additionally, Skybound and Spin Master are set to launch a toy line featuring key characters from the series this fall, available on Amazon in the U.S. and exclusively at Toys R Us in Canada.