'The Walking Dead': Full Cast Set for Third Show on AMC

The series, announced in April, will focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse.

Following back-to-back panels for Fear the Walking Dead and the flagship series Friday at San Diego Comic-Comic, AMC added a little icing to the cake afterward and announced the full cast for the upcoming third spinoff series.

Announced in April, the straight-to-series 10-episode drama will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as viewers know it.

The full cast of series regulars: Aliyah Royale (playing a character named Iris) and Annet Mahendru (Huck) will join Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas). Specific details about their roles are being kept under wraps. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (You’re the Worst, Kong: Skull Island) will direct.

Production on the series will begin next week in and around Richmond, Va., for a 2020 premiere on AMC. The Lord of the Flies-like series will feature a new corner of the world. Here's AMC's formal description: "Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad." The order arrives as the original series introduced (and, spoiler alert, killed off) several younger characters in season nine.

The untitled drama was co-created by Scott Gimple and longtime flagship writer Matt Negrete. The latter, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead for the past five seasons, will serve as showrunner. Coincidentally, Negrete and Gimple collaborated on the season nine episode ("What Comes After") that served as the last one for series star Andrew Lincoln, who will reprise his role as embattled former sheriff Rick Grimes in three TV movies for AMC. It's unclear if the new spinoff will be connected to those movies. It's unclear if any characters from either The Walking Dead or spinoff Fear the Walking Dead will have a role in the third series. Stars and fan favorites Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) have "franchise deals" that allow them to move freely between all corners of the universe, for example.

Royale (The Red Line) is with Abrams Artists Agency, Dream Talent Management and Meyer & Downs. Mahendru (The Americans) is with Paradigm and Nelson Davis. Mansour (The Resident) is with Paradigm, Play Management and Zero Gravity. Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball, Sofia the First) is with Osbrink and Monster Talent Management. Newcomer Cumpston is with Industry Entertainment.

A specific premiere date for the series has not yet been determined.

During the Fear the Walking Dead panel Friday, Gimple spoke publicly about the third series for the first time. "There's a big secret about the Walking Dead universe. All these years we've just seen a tiny sliver of the Walking Dead world. There's a whole lot of world out there. The big secret is that all along, there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse. We saw hints of that in season seven of The Walking Dead and again in 'The End of Everything,' and now we're about to show a lot more of the world in a bunch of different projects," he said, describing how kids have grown up in a community that was relatively safe from the apocalypse. "These kids can grow up in a place of comfort and security, but they leave everything on a dangerous quest, and are being pursued by adults on their own. We'll see kids become heroes and some become villains. We're going to open up a whole new world of TWD."