TV Ratings: 'Walking Dead,' Other Veterans Score in 7-Day Viewing

Five shows that have been on for a decade or more make the top 20 in delayed-viewing rankings for Nov. 11-17.

Some of the longest-running series in primetime are still drawing in sizable audiences.

Five shows that are in at least their 10th season landed in the top 20 for seven-day, adults 18-49 ratings gains in the week of Nov. 11. ABC's Grey's Anatomy (season 16) tops the list, tying for the third-largest bump of 0.96 points (with FX's nine-year-old American Horror Story).

AMC's The Walking Dead (season 10) is tied for eighth; NBC's Law & Order: SVU (season 21) ranks 10th; CBS' Survivor (season 39, in its 20th year on the air) is tied for 17th; and CBS' NCIS (season 17) is tied for 20th. ABC's Modern Family (season 11) also usually ranks in the top 20 but was pre-empted for the CMA Awards.

NCIS, SVU and Grey's Anatomy also placed in the top 20 for total-viewer gains for the week, while Survivor and The Walking Dead are in the top 30.

NBC's This Is Us (+1.48 points in adults 18-49) and ABC's The Good Doctor (+4.78 million viewers) once again had the week's biggest total gains.

Below are the top 20 shows (including ties) in seven-day ratings gains among adults 18-49 and total viewers for Nov. 11-17.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live-plus-7 18-49 rating Change from live + SD % change from live + SD This Is Us NBC 2.85 1.48 108% 911 Fox 2.32 0.97 72% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.27 0.96 73% American Horror Story FX 1.46 0.96 192% The Masked Singer Fox 2.6 0.95 58% Chicago PD NBC 1.9 0.91 92% The Good Doctor ABC 1.72 0.89 107% The Walking Dead AMC 1.97 0.84 74% New Amsterdam NBC 1.56 0.84 117% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.51 0.81 116% A Million Little Things ABC 1.61 0.8 99% Chicago Fire NBC 1.82 0.74 69% Prodigal Son Fox 1.42 0.66 87% The Rookie ABC 1.17 0.64 121% The Good Place NBC 1.23 0.63 105% SWAT CBS 1.2 0.62 115% Survivor CBS 1.75 0.6 52% The Conners ABC 1.58 0.6 61% The Blacklist NBC 1.09 0.59 118% Young Sheldon CBS 1.7 0.55 48% NCIS CBS 1.61 0.55 52% How to Get Away With Murder ABC 1.03 0.55 115%

Total Viewers

Show Network Live-plus-7 viewers (000s) Change from live + SD % change from live + SD The Good Doctor ABC 10,714 4,780 81% This Is Us NBC 11,775 4,659 65% New Amsterdam NBC 9,482 4,417 87% Blue Bloods CBS 11,868 4,356 58% Chicago PD NBC 10,646 4,167 64% 911 Fox 10,378 3,830 58% The Rookie ABC 7,282 3,674 102% FBI CBS 12,447 3,570 40% Chcago Fire NBC 10,725 3,545 49% NCIS CBS 15,167 3,508 30% SWAT CBS 6,292 3,200 103% NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9,589 3,173 49% Law & Order: SVU NBC 6,742 2,943 77% Chicago Med NBC 10,356 2,919 39% Young Sheldon CBS 11,936 2,877 32% A Million Little Things ABC 7,440 2,871 63% The Blacklist NBC 6,835 2,851 72% The Resident Fox 6,489 2,817 77% Grey's Anatomy ABC 9,161 2,814 44% The Masked Singer Fox 8,371 2,782 50%

Source: Nielsen