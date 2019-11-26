1:10pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Walking Dead,' Other Veterans Score in 7-Day Viewing
Some of the longest-running series in primetime are still drawing in sizable audiences.
Five shows that are in at least their 10th season landed in the top 20 for seven-day, adults 18-49 ratings gains in the week of Nov. 11. ABC's Grey's Anatomy (season 16) tops the list, tying for the third-largest bump of 0.96 points (with FX's nine-year-old American Horror Story).
AMC's The Walking Dead (season 10) is tied for eighth; NBC's Law & Order: SVU (season 21) ranks 10th; CBS' Survivor (season 39, in its 20th year on the air) is tied for 17th; and CBS' NCIS (season 17) is tied for 20th. ABC's Modern Family (season 11) also usually ranks in the top 20 but was pre-empted for the CMA Awards.
NCIS, SVU and Grey's Anatomy also placed in the top 20 for total-viewer gains for the week, while Survivor and The Walking Dead are in the top 30.
NBC's This Is Us (+1.48 points in adults 18-49) and ABC's The Good Doctor (+4.78 million viewers) once again had the week's biggest total gains.
Below are the top 20 shows (including ties) in seven-day ratings gains among adults 18-49 and total viewers for Nov. 11-17.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 18-49 rating
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.85
|1.48
|108%
|911
|Fox
|2.32
|0.97
|72%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.27
|0.96
|73%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.46
|0.96
|192%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|2.6
|0.95
|58%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.9
|0.91
|92%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.72
|0.89
|107%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|1.97
|0.84
|74%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.56
|0.84
|117%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.51
|0.81
|116%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.61
|0.8
|99%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.82
|0.74
|69%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.42
|0.66
|87%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.17
|0.64
|121%
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.23
|0.63
|105%
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.2
|0.62
|115%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.75
|0.6
|52%
|The Conners
|ABC
|1.58
|0.6
|61%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|1.09
|0.59
|118%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.7
|0.55
|48%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.61
|0.55
|52%
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|1.03
|0.55
|115%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|10,714
|4,780
|81%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|11,775
|4,659
|65%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|9,482
|4,417
|87%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,868
|4,356
|58%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|10,646
|4,167
|64%
|911
|Fox
|10,378
|3,830
|58%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|7,282
|3,674
|102%
|FBI
|CBS
|12,447
|3,570
|40%
|Chcago Fire
|NBC
|10,725
|3,545
|49%
|NCIS
|CBS
|15,167
|3,508
|30%
|SWAT
|CBS
|6,292
|3,200
|103%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|9,589
|3,173
|49%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6,742
|2,943
|77%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|10,356
|2,919
|39%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|11,936
|2,877
|32%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7,440
|2,871
|63%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|6,835
|2,851
|72%
|The Resident
|Fox
|6,489
|2,817
|77%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|9,161
|2,814
|44%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|8,371
|2,782
|50%
Source: Nielsen
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter