'Series Regular' Podcast: 'Walking Dead' Major Death and 'Fear' Premiere Unpacked

Welcome back to Series Regular, The Hollywood Reporter's weekly podcast dedicated to diving deep into hit TV shows.

Every episode of Series Regular comes courtesy of Josh Wigler (that's me!), taking a closer look at a new corner of the genre television space. Previously, it was all eyes on Game of Thrones. This week, it's full steam ahead on The Walking Dead and the various stories within the AMC franchise.

Among the topics covered this week:

1. A New Regular Routine. Game of Thrones is officially in the rearview mirror. Now what? Series Regular charts a new course forward as the HBO drama finally wraps its run. Rather than pick one new show to focus on entirely, the podcast will spend the next several weeks touching on a wide range from the world of genre television, with a different series in the spotlight each week. Have a suggestion for us? Make sure to let us know at SeriesRegular@THR.com.

2. Land of the Dead. This week's subject: AMC's Walking Dead franchise. The season five premiere of Fear the Walking Dead arrived this week, prompting a closer look at the story of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and more. Plus, there is one other particularly big going-on in the Walking Dead universe requiring a discussion. The overview begins at the 1:42 mark.

3. Feel the Fear. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg offered up "Here to Help," the first new episode of the fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead, with a bad plane crash that leads Morgan, Alicia and the rest of their self-styled saviors (not Saviors) on a series of misadventures, trying to help a trio of young children. Along the way, they lose their new home: the denim factory, captured by a relatively even-tempered man named Logan, played by Max Headroom himself, Matt Frewer. The details begin at the 3:40 mark.

4. Raise the Flagship. While Fear the Walking Dead takes place far away in space and time from the flagship Walking Dead, the two series are more closely aligned than ever in season five, due to two reasons: the return of Dwight (Austin Amelio), last seen at the end of season eight of Walking Dead; and a mysterious symbol that directly links Fear to the exit of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in season nine. An investigation gets underway at the 9:25 mark.

5. A Hero Falls. There's no way to discuss the final big ticket item on this week's podcast without getting into heavy spoilers. Suffice it to say, the Walking Dead comic book series parted ways with an enormous character, a death that could have major ramifications for the future of the live-action franchise. An overview of that death comes in at the 13:48 mark.

Hear it all now on Series Regular. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. Follow Wigler on Twitter at @roundhoward and send suggestions for future topics and questions to SeriesRegular@THR.com.

Series Regular is part of THR's roster of podcasts, including TV's Top 5, the weekly TV news analysis podcast hosted by West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg; Awards Chatter, Scott Feinberg's weekly in-depth (and award-winning) interview show focusing on the most interesting talents of the Oscar and Emmy seasons; crafts expert Carolyn Giardina's weekly series, Behind the Screen, which explores the top artists and technologies creating film and TV magic; and Seth Abramovitch's monthly series, It Happened in Hollywood, which revisits indelible moments from 90 years of THR's entertainment history. Other podcasts are in the works.

Follow THR.com/WalkingDead for more coverage.