'The Walking Dead' Premiere Dips to Series Low Ratings

The AMC flagship's declines are in keeping with some of its broadcast counterparts at the start of the season.

It's becoming a familiar story in the early weeks of the 2019-20 TV season: A veteran series posts significant declines in its return.

This time, it's The Walking Dead. AMC's flagship series began its 10th season Sunday with its smallest same-day audience ever, drawing 4 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. The previous lows came with the next-to-last episode of season nine in March, which earned 4.15 million viewers and a 1.5 in the 18-49 demographic.

Sunday's premiere was down 34 percent from the season nine debut in total viewers, 35 percent in AMC's core demographic of adults 25-54 (2.9 rating to 1.9) and 42 percent in adults 18-49. The Walking Dead, which was renewed for an 11th season a day ahead of the premiere, also still holds a sizable lead over every other show on ad-supported cable (excluding sports and news).

AMC notes that the 35 percent dip in adults 25-54 is in line with declines in that demo for the season premieres of This Is Us (-33 percent), The Good Doctor (-29 percent) and Young Sheldon (-38 percent). Ad-supported TV as a whole is suffering from sizable declines in same-day ratings as audiences both have more options for programming and more ways to catch up on series after they air.

Last season, The Walking Dead increased its 18-49 rating by 54 percent and total viewers by 48 percent after three days of delayed viewing. After seven days, the show's initial number were by 68 percent in the 18-49 demo and 59 percent in viewers.

Sunday's episode was also available a week early to users of the AMC Premiere subscription service; subsequent episodes will be released two days before their on-air debuts.