'The Walking Dead' Renewed For Season 11, Lauren Cohan Set For Return

The erstwhile Maggie Greene will come back to the world of the dead as a series regular in the AMC drama's eleventh season.

The Walking Dead is not going anywhere anytime soon — and indeed, a familiar face is returning to the franchise.

AMC has renewed the long-running zombie drama for an eleventh season, according to showrunner Angela Kang, who announced the news at New York Comic Con. Season 10 debuts October 6 on AMC. Additionally, it was confirmed that Lauren Cohan is officially returning to the franchise as Maggie Greene, last seen in season nine. Her final episode was the same as Andrew Lincoln's exit episode. She will return as a series regular in season 11.

"It's completely surreal," Cohan said, appearing onstage at New York Comic Con. "It feels just like home. It feels so emotional. It feels really, really emotional. I feel like this is a very special Comic-Con and a very special family and I'm really happy to be here."

“The Walking Dead burst out of the gate ten years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama,” Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, says in a statement. “And now ten years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months.”

The tenth season is set to adapt one of the most pivotal arcs from Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard's Walking Dead comic books on which the show is based: the Whisperer War, a brutal extension of these villains' arrival in season nine. It's one of the final storylines from the comics, too, as Kirkman and Adlard ended their run in surprising fashion this past summer. The season eleven renewal places the story ever closer to that comic book conclusion, though there remains no word on if the zombie drama will live on to surpass the scope of the source material.

The series' New York Comic Con panel presentation revealed some new casting for season ten as well: Paola Lázaro as Princess, a fan-favorite character from the comic book. Her arrival signals a shift toward a possible endgame for The Walking Dead, given the timing of Princess' debut in the comics.

