'The Walking Dead': Third Series Title Officially Revealed

The Walking Dead fandom has traveled to Alexandria, the Hilltop, the Sanctuary, Woodbury… and next, it's time to visit the World Beyond.

Scott M. Gimple, the AMC zombie franchise's chief content officer and the flagship series' former longtime showrunner, has officially announced a title for the third scripted series based in the world of the dead: The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The news was revealed Sunday evening on Gimple's verified Instagram account, alongside a first look at the script for the pilot episode.

Watch a new trailer for the series below, featuring Julia Ormond leading a series of new additions to the cast; other incoming actors include Natalie Gold (Succession, The Land of Steady Habits) as Lyla, a mysterious figure operating in the shadows on behalf of the cause she believes in; Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water) as Barca; Scott Adsit (Veep, 30 Rock) as Tony, and Ted Sutherland (Fear Street, Rise) as Percy.

In World Beyond, the universe of The Walking Dead opens up to focus on a group of young men, women and children whose experience in the zombie apocalypse has been much less immediately dangerous than that of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and the rest of the flagship characters.

"They've grown up in the apocalypse," Gimple said about the series during an appearance at New York Comic Con earlier this year. "They're aware of walkers. They haven't interacted with them. They've been [living] beyond walls. That makes any journey they need to make incredibly dangerous. They are affected in different ways by what happened. They don't remember much of a world without walkers. This is the normal world for them, but they've been apart from it. They've been in safety. There's a quest aspect to this show. They're going somewhere. They have to leave this place of safety to put themselves in a position where they have to fight for their survival and what they believe in. It's a different kind of story in the world of The Walking Dead, and it introduces a new world."

The cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond includes Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas and Nico Tortorella as Felix. The series was co-created by Gimple and Matt Negrete and is set to debut in the spring.

