'Walking Dead' Season 10 Teaser Forecasts Grim Whisperer War

"Together, we silence the Whisperers," the 'Walking Dead' cast states in a new teaser for season 10.

When The Walking Deadreturns for its tenth season, the surviving heroes left behind by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will have one goal firmly on the mind: silencing the Whisperers.

AMC's new teaser for Walking Dead season 10, which debuts October 6, emphasizes the coming conflict Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and the other Alexandria Safe-Zone dwellers are embarking on: all-out war, this time with the feral force known as the Whisperers. The teaser features the main cast (which now only counts Reedus and McBride among the season one veterans) stalking through the forest — bobbing, weaving and warning about the Whisperer War, each one of them with something to say. The dialogue plays as follows:

Daryl: "We survived the end of the world."

Michonne: "We're bonded together by the fellowship of the living."

Carol: "The future is ours, so long as we hold onto our faith in one another."

Eugene (Josh McDermitt): "We help one another."

Rosita (Christian Serratos): "We defend one another."

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam): "So we can be safe."

Aaron (Ross Marquand): "We stand together for life, not death, in this new world."

Ezekiel (Khary Payton): "We survived, but this is about more than survival."

Carol: "We're making the world new again."

Daryl: "Together, we survive."

Michonne: "Together, we thrive."

Everyone: "Together, we silence the Whisperers."

The final note sees the cast members holding their fingers to their mouths, demanding silence. It's no coincidence that the last person seen shushing the camera is Danai Gurira as Michonne, who will tap out of The Walking Dead at some point in season ten.

Watch the trailer below:

Follow THR.com/WalkingDead for more coverage.