'Walking Dead' Season 10 Trailer Debuts

Remember Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the threat of his big, bad baseball bat? Small potatoes compared to the new force of evil in the Walking Dead universe: the Whisperers — first revealed in season nine — and their conflict with our heroes has only just begun.

AMC has bowed the first official trailer for The Walking Dead season 10, set to premiere Oct. 6. The new trailer highlights the Whisperer War set to ravage Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and the other survivors in the Alexandria Safe-Zone — yes, Negan included, who stands to enjoy a much more nimble role in season 10 than his deeply cooped-up season nine imprisonment. The new season sees the return of Samantha Morton as Alpha and Ryan Hurst as Beta, the terrifying villains at the heart of the Whisperers, fresh from beheading so many Alexandrians and Hilltoppers — easily the deadliest act of terror Walking Dead has seen since killing Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) in season seven.

"We're getting into a whole different style of war than the last time we saw war on the show," showrunner Angela Kang said at Comic-Con, where the trailer debuted at the Walking Dead panel. "The Whisperers are a very different type of enemy. We'll see what it's like to be in a Whisperer War."

The action-packed trailer depicts that war, as well as a few potentially game-changing moments: battles between the group and walkers on a beach, Morgan's Negan finally free from prison and fighting for Aaron (Ross Marquand) and his new weaponized hand, Rosita (Christian Serratos) caring for her newborn baby, Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) sharing a kiss and Michonne wielding Lucille.

As for what lies beyond the Whisperers? There's a tease there, too, as Eugene is seen wielding a radio with a huge connection to the show's possible future. In the comics, following the conflict with Alpha's people, creator Robert Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard set their sights on a brand-new frontier: the Commonwealth, the setting for the last major arc of their comics, which ended recently with an unannounced conclusion. For what it's worth, Kirkman assured the crowd at Comic-Con not to expect any similar surprising conclusion to the AMC series anytime soon.

"This show is about the world," said Kirkman. "We've proven that with this last season. Anyone concerned the comic wrapping up means we'll spontaneously wrap up [the TV series] with season 10 episode four as a surprise? It's not going to happen."

Not featured in the trailer, but announced as newcomers to the Walking Dead cast in season 10: Thora Birch (American Beauty) as Gamma, a Whisperer who is fiercely protective of Alpha and a committed believer to the Whisperer way of life; and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) as Virgil, a very intelligent and resourceful survivor who encounters the main group and is desperate to get back to his home and family.

The Walking Dead premieres its 10th season Oct. 6. Follow THR.com/WalkingDead for more.