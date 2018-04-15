'Walking Dead' Tees Up New Arc for Lauren Cohan Despite Lack of Contract

The actress who has played Maggie since season two has a pilot in contention at ABC.

[This story contains spoilers from the season eight finale of AMC's The Walking Dead and the comic book series the show is based on.]

The Walking Dead has big plans for Lauren Cohan, even if the actress — who has played Maggie since season two — does not yet have a contract to return for season nine.

During Sunday's season eight finale, the AMC zombie drama closed one chapter in its larger book while also setting the stage for a few new stories to come, including Maggie.

The finale teed up a new story for Maggie, who was furious that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) opted to not kill Negan — the man who murdered her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), before her eyes.

"No! He can't live!" Maggie screamed at Rick after a speech to the Saviors and Alexandrians in which he vowed to unite all the communities against their shared enemy in the undead. "We have to end it, Rick. We have to make it right," Maggie says with tears in her eyes.

While Rick had his reasons for keeping Negan alive — to honor his late son Carl (Chandler Riggs) and rebuild civilization in a world built on hope and peace — Maggie vowed to avenge Glenn's death. Her season eight story ends with a confession that Rick was right about saving the Saviors and rebuilding civilization. But, she tells Jesus (Thom Payne) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), that Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) were wrong to keep Negan alive. "We're going to bide our time, wait for our moment and then we're going to show him," Maggie tells Jesus and Daryl.

Cohan recently signed on as the female lead in the ABC action drama pilot Whiskey Cavalier, starring opposite Scandal's Scott Foley. Sources tell The Hollywood reporter that the network and Whiskey producers ABC Studios were amenable to allowing the actress to return to The Walking Dead in a limited capacity to potentially close out Maggie's storyline. Cohan's deal for Whiskey Cavalier does leave the door open for her to return to the series on a more limited basis should she and AMC close the gap and agree to a new deal. (Walking Dead typically begins production on new seasons in the spring, when most broadcast shows have already wrapped.)

For his part, outgoing showrunner Scott M. Gimple told THR ahead of Sunday's season eight finale that news on Cohan's front would be coming "soon." He told THR in March that he was "pretty positive" both sides could come to an agreement for Cohan to return in some capacity. "We're talking; I'm pretty positive. We're figuring it out. The timing could work well, so all good," he said.

