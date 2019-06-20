'The Walking Dead: Typhoon' Novel Excerpt Brings the Apocalypse to China (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead will debut its tenth season on AMC this fall, but that's not the only way the zombie franchise is expanding in the near future.

Skybound Entertainment will release a new novel set in Robert Kirkman's iconic universe called The Walking Dead: Typhoon, written by Wesley Chu. The book, which arrives October 1, is set in China, which has thus far been unseen in any other iteration of Walking Dead, from the comics to the TV series and beyond. It's the latest move forward for a franchise changing and expanding with the same tenacity of the dead at the heart of the tale; in addition to the novel, a new Walking Dead television series is in development, focusing on young survivors of the apocalypse, eyeing a 2020 debut.

What exactly does The Walking Dead: Typhoon have in store for fans of the franchise, and in what ways will it expand the universe? Although the full answer won't arrive until the book's release this fall, early warnings are ready now. Below, The Hollywood Reporter presents an exclusive excerpt from The Walking Dead: Typhoon, as well as a first glimpse at the cover, with art by Jasper Shaw and designed by Andres Juarez.

