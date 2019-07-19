'The Walking Dead's' Andrew Lincoln Movies Land Theatrical Distribution

The series of three features — previously eyed to air on AMC — will now be released exclusively on the big screen.

Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes will return to The Walking Dead franchise — but it will no longer be on AMC.

In a surprise announcement that capped two hours of back-to-back panels for Fear the Walking Dead and the flagship series, the latter event ended with a cryptic teaser promoting Lincoln's return: "only in theaters."

The 24-second teaser featured the helicopter — the one last seen carrying a near-death Rick Grimes — flying off to an unknown destination (complete with high-rise buildings) with the text: Rick Grimes Returns: Only in theaters. (Watch the promo, below.)

A tweet from the show's official AMC show account confirmed as much noting that the untitled Walking Dead movie would be distributed by Universal Pictures. A release date has not yet been determined.

Lincoln departed the flagship AMC drama during season nine with plans to reprise his role as the beleaguered former sheriff in three TV movies for the basic cable network. AMC at the time was searching for a financial partner to co-release the project. That partner has now been revealed to be Universal Pictures, the film studio where Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has a first-look deal to create movies. A feature film adaptation of Kirkman's comic book series Invincible, directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is also set up at Universal.

The three TV movies grew out of a conversation that former showrunner turned Walking Dead chief creative officer Scott M. Gimple and Lincoln had as far back as season four of the AMC zombie drama. The duo, who both have what Lincoln describes as "young families," decided that the actor would exit the series in season eight. In an extensive interview , Lincoln told THR that the original plan was for his Rick Grimes — the face of the franchise and comic series on which it is based — to be killed off in season eight. That plan evolved. Lincoln — who loves the character and world of The Walking Dead — and Gimple — the former showrunner who was promoted to oversee the franchise's expansion at AMC — jointly decided to continue Rick's story in a way that made better logistical sense for the actor and offered a way for AMC to expand the overall franchise. While details are still being sorted out, the current plan calls for Lincoln to be in production on each movie for two months. That's a far cry from the nine months he spent every year for the past decade filming the series in the Atlanta heat.