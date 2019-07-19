'The Walking Dead's' Third Series to Reveal Safer Corners of the Zombie Apocalypse

What lies beyond Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and the other men and women known to the Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead audience? The answer is set to be revealed in a third, as-yet untitled series — and now, some new details about those answers have arrived, thanks to Scott M. Gimple.

Gimple, longtime The Walking Dead showrunner turned chief content officer of the greater franchise for AMC, used the Fear the Walking Dead panel at Comic-Con to open up about what lies ahead in the new series, co-created by Gimple and longtime flagship writer Matt Negrete. Negrete will serve as showrunner on the new series, currently in production in Virginia for a 2020 premiere on AMC.

Previously, it was revealed that the series would feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as viewers know it. Given the premise, many expected the series would center on children who are hardened survivors of the apocalypse, not unlike the group of children at the heart of the current Fear the Walking Dead season. As it turns out, that might not be the case after all.

"There's a big secret about the Walking Dead universe," Gimple told Comic-Con attendees, going on to suggest there's "a whole lot of world" beyond what we have seen in Alexandria, Austin, and other locations featured in the two current Walking Dead series. "The big secret is that all along, there have been other civilizations that survived the apocalypse. We saw hints of that in season seven of The Walking Dead and again in [the Maggie Grace-centric Fear episode] 'The End of Everything,' and now we're about to show a lot more of the world in a bunch of different projects."

Among those projects: the community at the heart of the third Walking Dead series, where children have grown up relatively safe from the zombie apocalypse. While they understand the nature of the walkers conceptually, they have not been forced to confront them directly; the "just survive somehow" ethos of Katelyn Nacon's Enid, for instance, doesn't exactly exist for these young individuals. The new series will center on a few young characters from the community who will break away from the safety of their home in order to forage forward into the unknown, for an as-yet equally unknown purpose.

"These kids grew up in a place of comfort and security," said Gimple, "but they leave everything on a dangerous quest, and end up being pursued by adults on their own own dangerous quest. We'll see kids become heroes and some become villains."

Despite the series' planned arrival in 2020, Gimple promised more details will be revealed during a preview on July 29.