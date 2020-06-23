TV Ratings: 'The Wall,' 'Titan Games' Tie Season Highs

NBC captured the top spot on the broadcast networks in all three hours of primetime Monday, as The Titan Games and The Wall both equaled season highs in adults 18-49. The network also scored a narrow total-viewer win for the evening. The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway and Penn & Teller: Fool Us also drew decent ratings to start their summer runs.

The Titan Games earned a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.89 million total viewers at 8 p.m., matching its same-day season best in the key ad demographic. It grew by 0.1 in the demo and by about 100,000 viewers over last week. The Wall (0.7, 3.85 million) also tied its season high in adults 18-49 and drew its second-largest total audience of the season. A Monday edition of Dateline (0.6, 3.55 million) led the 10 p.m. hour in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Whose Line Is It Anyway delivered a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 1.11 million viewers for The CW. It was even in the demo with both last summer's average and its in-season run in March and April and ahead of both in viewers. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.12 million) was on par with its 2019 average.

The Bachelor Presents: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! was steady for ABC, drawing a 0.4 in the demo and 2.14 million viewers. A rerun of The Neighborhood on CBS was the top show on the broadcast nets in total viewers with 4.21 million.

NBC averaged a 0.7 among adults 18-49 in primetime to lead the broadcast rankings. Univision finished second with a 0.5, just ahead of a three-way tie for third among ABC, CBS and Fox at 0.4. Telemundo came in at 0.3, and The CW drew a 0.2.

