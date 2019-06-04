Wanda Sykes on How Stand-Up Special 'Not Normal' Highlights How America Has Changed

"It's not normal that I know that I'm smarter than the president," she said about how the current administration inspired her new Netflix offering.

Wanda Sykes explained how she used her latest stand-up special Wanda Sykes: Not Normal to discuss how America has changed under the Trump administration when she stopped by The Late Show on Monday.

"It's not normal what's going on in the country," Sykes said about what inspired the title of the Netflix special, which started streaming May 21. "It's like we're running around with pots and pans and banging them like, 'Hey! This is crazy, guys. What is happening? This is not normal."'

"It's not normal that I know that I'm smarter than the president," she continued. "That ain't right."

Sykes added that watching the president, who is currently in London for a state visit, put her "on edge" and compared it to "taking your drunk uncle to your boss' party." She explained, "You can't relax. You can't enjoy yourself cause you know he's saying something stupid."

Host Stephen Colbert then brought up the recent report that the White House wanted to hide the U.S. warship USS John S. McCain during Trump's visit to Japan. The naval ship was named after the late senator and war hero John McCain, as well as his father and grandfather.

"It's not just petty. He's making the military behave irrationally," responded Sykes. "If someone said, 'Oh yeah, this is gonna piss the president off. We should cover that up.' It's a naval ship. That's the thing that is protecting us. That is part of our military. You're supposed to be always proud of that. And then the men and the women who are serving on that ship — that's so disrespectful to them."

Sykes then joked that the military will have to change the names of all of the naval ships to titles that don't upset Trump. "Now we have to rename all of our ships the USS Pizza Hut. The USS McDonald's. The USS Mar-a-Lago," she said.

Earlier in the segment, Sykes shared that she often vacations in France with her wife and children. While they are abroad, she is often asked about American politics. "As soon as they hear the American accent, they all just drop their baguettes and like, 'What is going on in the United States? What is the problem? Explain to me,'" she said with a French accent. "I'm like, 'Yeah, it's crazy.'"

"Everybody's worried. The whole world is worried about what we're doing here," she continued.

The comedian then told Colbert how she explained the current political administration to the French. "I say, 'Man, I don't know what happened. It's crazy.' I said, 'We elected a black man, and then everything just went to crap. I don't know what happened. Everybody lost their damn minds,'" she said. "They're just trying to roll back the clock now."

