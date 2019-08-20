Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps to Star in Netflix Sitcom

The two comics will also executive produce 'The Upshaws,' a multi-camera show about a working-class family in Indiana.

Comedians Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps are strengthening their relationships with Netflix, signing on to star in and executive produce a series for the streamer.

Sykes and Epps — who have each fronted stand-up specials on Netflix — will play the lead roles in The Upshaws, a multi-camera series that centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana. They struggle to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do so.

Sykes will also be a co-showrunner alongside Regina Hicks (Insecure, Girlfriends). They executive produce along with Epps, Dan Spilo, Sykes' producing partner Page Hurwitz and Epps' partner Niles Kirchner.

Sykes' first Netflix stand-up special, Not Normal, is nominated for two Emmys. The comedian and actress starred in ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special in May, re-creating an episode of The Jeffersons opposite Jamie Foxx. She recurs on ABC's Black-ish.

Epps has recorded a pair of comedy specials for Netflix, 2015's Don't Take It Personal and this year's Only One Mike. He stars with Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes in the upcoming feature film Dolemite Is My Name.

The Upshaws is part of a comedy lineup on Netflix that includes multi-cam shows Mr. Iglesias, Family Reunion, Fuller House and The Ranch — the latter two set to end with their upcoming seasons. The streamer is also home to the likes of GLOW, Russian Doll, Dear White People, On My Block, Dead to Me and Special.