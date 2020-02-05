Warner Bros. Animation Inks First Overall Deal, With 'Family Guy' Veteran

Warner Bros. Animation has signed its first major overall deal: Family Guy writer-producer Wellesley Wild has inked a multi-year pact with the studio.

Wild, the showrunner of WB Animation's Animaniacs revival at Hulu, will develop, write and produce animated projects across all platforms and aimed at both adults and kid and family audiences. He'll also develop live-action programming for other divisions of the Warner Bros. Television Group, including Warner Bros. TV, Warner Horizon Scripted Television and digital studio Blue Ribbon Content.

"From his impressive run on Family Guy to his notable list of credits, Wellesley knows how to produce quality animation and entertain audiences," said Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register. "The amazing work he is currently doing on Animaniacs is just one example of the versatile storytelling he brings to the studio. This will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programming focus into more areas, including adult animation."

Wild worked on Fox's Family Guy for 10 seasons, rising to executive producer during his tenure there. He's also collaborated with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane on a number of other projects, co-writing screenplays for features Ted, Ted 2 and A Million Ways to Die in the West and co-creating Fox's live-action comedy Dads. He also served as a co-exec producer on The Orville. He's repped by Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.

"Warner Bros. Animation has provided the support, flexibility and passion that top the wish list of any creator, so I’m thrilled to continue our relationship and adding to the legacy of this storied studio," said Wild.

Animaniacs, from WB Animation and Amblin TV, is set to debut on Hulu later this year; the streamer also has rights to the original series and companion shows Pinky and the Brain and Tiny Toon Adventures.

Wild's overall deal comes as studios, networks and streaming platforms continue to prioritize animation. Animated properties frequently rank high on the list of most-watched shows on Hulu, and like Warners, Netflix and CBS have their own in-house animation studios.

Warner Bros. Animation, for its part, produces DC Universe's Harley Quinn and Young Justice, Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham and Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go!, among other series. The studio is also developing an update of The Flintstones with Elizabeth Banks' Brownstone Productions.