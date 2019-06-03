Warner Bros. TV Casting Executive Meg Simon Retiring

Findley Davidson will take over as head of New York casting for the studio.

Meg Simon, a long-time casting executive with Warner Bros. TV, is retiring after more than 40 years in the business.

Simon has been vp New York Casting at the studio since 2002. Prior to that she was director, East Coast casting at Fox for five years while simultaneously serving as casting director for the Sundance Theatre Lab, and worked as an independent casting agent for theater, TV and film beginning in 1976.

WBTV casting vp Findley Davidson, who has worked with Simon at the studio since 2007, will take over as head of New York casting.

"We are incredibly fortunate at Warner Bros. Television to have been associated with Meg for almost 20 years," said Tom Burke, executive vp and head of casting for Warner Bros. TV. "She has a true love of actors, immense respect for writers and producers, and the impeccable taste to marry the right performer with the right material. Meg has been instrumental in helping to assemble dynamic and diverse casts for our television series, and we cannot thank her enough for her contributions to the studio.

"With Meg’s retirement, we are extremely pleased that Findley will become our new head of New York casting and will continue to represent the company to the creative community in NYC. Findley has collaborated with Meg at WBTV for more than a decade and has played an important role in our success. We cannot wait for her to begin this new position."

Among the actors Simon and Davidson have cast in recent WBTV series from their New York office are Elizabeth Lail (You); Camila Mendes, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Kott (Riverdale); Chella Man (Titans); Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson (Batwoman); and Tala Ashe (Legends of Tomorrow).

On Broadway, Simon also cast Angels in America, M. Butterfly, Biloxi Blues, a revival of The Iceman Cometh and Hurlyburly. Her association with Yale Repertory Theatre artistic director Lloyd Richards and playwright August Wilson resulted in her assembling the Broadway casts for Wilson's "Pittsburgh" cycle of plays.