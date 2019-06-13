Warner Bros. TV Names New Heads of Development, Current Programming

Clancy Collins-White and Adrienne Turner will lead drama and comedy development, and Maddy Horne and Odetta Watkins will oversee the studio's current efforts under new WBTV heads Susan Rovner and Brett Paul.

Warner Bros. TV has promoted four veteran executives to lead the development and current programming teams under new studio heads Susan Rovner and Brett Paul.

Clancy Collins-White has been upped to executive vp drama development; Adrienne Turner to senior vp, head of comedy development; and Maddy Horne and Odetta Watkins to executive vps current programming, with Horne overseeing network series and Watkins in charge of premium cable and on-demand/streaming series.

"Clancy, Adrienne, Maddy and Odetta are all outstanding creative executives who have made invaluable contributions to the success of Warner Bros. Television," said Rovner. "The lifeblood of any studio is generating compelling programming, and then keeping it relevant for fans and viable for buyers for many years to come. Clancy and Adrienne have helped develop some of our most successful shows, skillfully nurturing creative ideas, and giving our valued artists a platform to make their voices heard and to express themselves through their work.

"Maddy and Odetta have expertly collaborated with our talented producers, supporting their on-going vision and helping them to deliver their best, undeniable work every week, in an increasingly competitive environment. I am so excited to have this team in place to lead WBTV into the future."

Collins-White had been senior vp drama development since 2010; in her new post she'll oversee development of dramas for all platforms, including new broadcast series Batwoman and Katy Keene (The CW), Prodigal Son (Fox), All Rise (CBS), Watchmen (HBO), Veronica Mars (Hulu) and others.

Turner takes over as head of comedy development from Erin Wehrenberg, who became ABC's head of comedy development in March. A 15-year veteran of WBTV, Turner will spearhead development of new half-hour series for all platforms and manage the studio's comedy development team. Warner Bros. TV produces CBS' Young Sheldon, Mom and newcomer Bob Hearts Abishola; Netflix's The Kominsky Method and forthcoming AJ and the Queen; Hulu's Shrill; and Apple's upcoming Little Voice.

Horne and Watkins will head a restructured current department, which includes some 45 scripted series, in the wake of longtime executive Melinda Hage's retirement.

Horne, who has been senior vp current programming since 2016 and with the studio since 2010, will manage all creative aspects of ongoing series for the five broadcast networks. WBTV has 20 shows on the broadcast slate for 2019-20. Horne was a producer at Paramount TV and head of current programming at CBS prior to joining Warner Bros.

Watkins, who has worked her way up the current department since joining the studio in 2002, will oversee the 25 shows Warner Bros. TV produces for cable and streaming, ranging from Westworld to Shameless to Castle Rock. She previously held positions at TNT, CBS and Fox.

Rovner and Paul took over day-to-day operations of the studio in late May, taking over for Peter Roth. He remains president and chief content officer of the larger Warner Bros. TV Group, which also includes Warner Horizon (both scripted and unscripted), Warner Bros. Animation, Telepictures, Shed Media and Blue Ribbon Content.