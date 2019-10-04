WarnerMedia Promotes 3 HBO Communications Execs

WarnerMedia has upped three veteran HBO communications executives to new roles within the company.

Karen Jones will be executive vp communications at HBO, filling the top PR job after the departure of longtime executive Nancy Lesser earlier in the week. Ronni Cobern-Basis will take on the newly created role of executive vp talent relations, events and awards at WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, and Laura Young will be senior vp corporate communications for WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer (also a newly created post).

All three will report to WarnerMedia executive vp global communications Kevin Brockman.

"When I arrived here a few months ago, I was struck by the depth and breadth of talent across the entire organization. In crafting our new structure, I focused on creating synergies across the portfolio where I could and tapping the best talent to lead our efforts," said Brockman. "Karen, Ronni and Laura are each experts in their fields, wildly respected both internally and externally, and more than deserving of their new roles. Together with the other members of my senior team, and alongside the best teams in the business, I’m sure we’ll continue to set the bar for excellence in communications for years to come."

Jones, who's been at HBO for more than 20 years, was most recently senior vp media relations for the premium cable outlet. In her new post she'll oversee all communications for HBO entertainment programming, leading teams in New York and Los Angeles.

"Over the two decades that I've been at HBO, I've been tremendously privileged to have had the best in the business as my mentors and colleagues," said Jones. "I am honored to take on this expanded area of responsibility and am very excited about the richness of programming on HBO's upcoming slate."

Cobern-Basis was previously senior vp talent relations at HBO. In the new position, she'll be in charge of talent relations, awards and events efforts across the WarnerMedia Entertainment portfolio of HBO, TNT, TBS, TruTV and forthcoming streaming platform HBO Max.

"As a longtime employee of HBO, I’ve seen and been a part of many changes that have turned this company into the leading premium network that it is today," she said. "I am honored and excited to be able to continue in my new capacity and to be a part of the WarnerMedia family as it redefines itself, expands the limits of entertainment and continues to set new industry standards."

Young was previously senior vp corporate affairs and regional PR at HBO and has also been with the company for more than 20 years. She'll head up corporate and brand communications, marketing and digital PR and affiliate communications for all of WarnerMedia Entertainment.

"I am very excited to bring together such a passionate, talented group of leaders to communicate the vision and strategy of WarnerMedia Entertainment’s businesses and brands," said Young. "Through their dedication and experience, we are well-positioned to engage with consumers and press about the dynamic and innovative things ahead for our company."