WarnerMedia Unscripted Chief Exits for Producing Deal

Michael Bloom is leaving TNT and TBS to form his own company, which will have a first-look deal with the conglomerate.

The executive shuffle at WarnerMedia continues.

Michael Bloom, head of unscripted programming at TNT and TBS, is exiting his post for a production deal — though he'll still have ties to the company. Bloom's Bongo Pictures will have a first-look deal with WarnerMedia Entertainment.

"Michael is one of the true industry pros in the nonfiction space and has been pivotal in reshaping our unscripted business," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV. "Thankfully he will continue to be a part of our next major unscripted push through this new venture."

Bloom has been senior vp unscripted and specials at TNT and TBS for the past three years. During his tenure he has helped launch series including Drop the Mic, Snoop Dogg Presents the Joker's Wild and Chasing the Cure, along with the upcoming Shaq Life and The Misery Index.

Prior to joining TNT and TBS, he was senior vp at IMG's Original Content, where he helped create the architecture for ELeague, Turner Sports' e-sports competition. He also served as an executive consultant at AMC and helped the cabler launch its unscripted business and was a key member of the Fox Sports team that launched national network Fox Sports 1.

"It's an exhilarating time to be a producer with all these new frontiers and old rules thrown out the window. I’m inspired to get back to my producing roots and do what I love the most," said Bloom. "The support Kevin Reilly, Brett Weitz and Sandra Dewey have shown me for this new venture has blown me away. WarnerMedia has been a wildly creative place to work, and with Bongo, I hope to create distinct and significant content that evokes the same feeling as when you hear those drums — that something awesome is about to happen."

Bloom is repped by WME and Brian Lazarus at Ziffren Brittenham.

He is the latest executive to leave WarnerMedia in the wake of AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner and rebranding under the WarnerMedia name. Others to depart include longtime HBO execs Nancy Lesser, Quentin Schaffer and Richard Plepler, president and chief revenue officer Simon Sutton, global distribution head Bernadette Aulestia and HBO miniseries and Cinemax president Kary Antholis.

The company, meanwhile, is gearing up for the launch of streaming platform HBO Max and has shuffled some programming between its various properties — most recently TBS comedy Search Party, which will air its third and fourth seasons on HBO Max.