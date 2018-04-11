Warren Ellis AI Comic 'Injection' Being Adapted for TV (Exclusive)

Universal Cable Productions is looking to bring Warren Ellis' latest comic series to the small screen.

The cable-focused studio has optioned Ellis, Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire's comic series Injection for television. The Image Comics title was first published in 2015 and revolves around a group of five highly specialized individuals who are brought together by the British government to hypothesize about the future of human culture. After discovering the results, the group decides to act on it by creating an unusual artificial intelligence using a combination of technology and shamanistic magic, which makes its way into our world.

Ellis created the ongoing comic, with Shalvey and Bellaire illustrating the series. The trio previously collaborated on Ellis' Moon Knight run for Marvel. Should Injection move to series, it would become the latest small-screen foray for Ellis following Netflix's Castlevania. Ellis also authored graphic novels Transmetropolitian, Trees, Planetary, Gun Machine, Crooked Little Vein and Normal, among others. Injection is his latest collaboration with UCP, following El Pantera, which was in development at the studio.

UCP's current scripted roster includes Mr. Robot, The Sinner, Unsolved, Suits, Colony, Shooter, 12 Monkeys, Channel Zero, The Magicians, Dirty John, The Royals, Umbrella Academy and Happy!, among others.

Ellis, Shalvey and Belllaire are repped by Cheng Caplan Co. and Nelson Davis.