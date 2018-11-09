Warren Littlefield Signs Exclusive Deal With Fox 21, 20th Century Fox TV

The former NBC chief and 'Handmaid's Tale' exec producer will base his company at the studios and exclusively develop for them.

Former NBC chief and Handmaid's Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield has signed an exclusive pod deal with Fox 21 Television Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

Littlefield will base his eponymous company at the studios and develop projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms under the deal. The new deal comes as a two-year first-look deal between The Littlefield Company, which includes partners Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield, and Fox 21 is about to expire.

"We have spent the past year working with Warren and his team, incredibly closely," said Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke. "It took us about a minute to know we wanted a larger partnership with him, not only because he is a great producer, not only because he has the best relationships, not only because he has incredible taste, but, perhaps most importantly, because he is a phenomenal human being. Working with him is not just fulfilling and prosperous, it's a joy. To work with Warren is to become his friend. We couldn't be more excited about our future with him."

Added Littlefield, "We at the The Littlefield Company are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Fox, expanding with them through this exciting new chapter of their history. We have found Bert Salke and [Fox 21 senior vp development] Andy Bourne to be inspired partners that support our vision and embrace the nuance required to continually elevate the content we create. We are truly grateful to Bert and Andy, Peter Rice, Dana Walden, and [20th president of creative affairs] Jonnie Davis for all of their wisdom, passion and support. We couldn’t ask for a more dynamic team to be in business with."

In addition to The Handmaid's Tale, Littlefield is an executive producer of FX's Fargo and the Hulu pilot Reprisal. He's also developing the opioid-crisis book Dopesick with Fox 21.

He headed NBC during the network's 1990s, Must-See TV heyday, fueled by hits like Seinfeld, ER, Friends, Frasier, Mad About You, Law & Order and Will & Grace that he had a hand in bringing to air.

The Littlefield Company is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.