Watch the '13 Reasons Why' Final Season Trailer

The first 10 seconds of the trailer for 13 Reasons Why's final season lay out the central conflict of the last batch of episodes.

As Clay (Dylan Minnette) and Justin (Brandon Flynn) walk into school, they, along with a crowd of other students, see the words "Monty was framed" in huge, red spray-painted letters on the main office door. "Don't freak out," Justin says.

Easier said than done, of course, as the remainder of the trailer features several shots of Clay and other characters looking very worried about the secret behind Bryce Walker's death coming out, and discussing what might happen if it does.

The trailer also features the first looks at Gary Sinise's therapist character, Dr. Robert Ellman, who's brought in to assess Clay's mental health. "I think you've been keeping secrets," he tells Clay. "Are you ready to let those secrets out?"

The fourth season will also feature the core cast's graduation from Liberty High, wrapping the series far beyond its original source material of Jay Asher's novel, which centers on the suicide of a girl (played by Katherine Langford in seasons one and two). More than two years after sparking an ongoing conversation about teen mental health and depression, the 13 Reasons Why team decided to edit out the suicide from the series. The episodes now also contain cast PSAs and prompts to a resource website.

The final season of 13 Reasons Why premieres June 5. Watch the trailer below.