Zendaya-Led HBO Teen Drama 'Euphoria' Gets Teaser, Premiere Date

HBO is entering a state of Euphoria in June.

The premium cable channel has released a teaser and set a June 16 premiere date for the teen drama series starring Zendaya, who is the focus of the 40-second teaser. The cast also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordie, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

The series, among the most anticipated on HBO's upcoming slate, focuses on a group of high school students as they "navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship," per the show's logline. It's an adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name.

"I promise you, if I could be a different person, I would," Zendaya's character narrates in the teaser as flashes of slamming doors, anguished looks and party scenes roll by. "Not because I want it, but because they do. But here's the thing: One day I just showed up without a map or a compass, and at some point you have to make a choice — about who you are and what you want. And therein lies the catch."

Sam Levinson (Wizard of Lies) adapted Euphoria and wrote all eight episodes. He executive produces with Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, the original show's creators Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. A24 produces the series.

Euphoria is part of an upcoming, post-Game of Thrones slate for HBO that also includes Damon Lindelof's Watchmen adaptation, season two of Big Little Lies, Perry Mason, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy Run and limited series The Plot Against America, among others. The network is under a mandate from new owner WarnerMedia (formed after AT&T acquired Time Warner) to increase its output of original programming.

Watch the teaser for Euphoria below.