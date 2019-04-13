TV Trailer Watch: Netflix's 'The Society' Is a Female-Led 'Lord of the Flies'

The Hollywood Reporter puts the spotlight on TV series that may fly under the radar, including Netflix's female-centric take on 'Lord of the Flies,' 'The Society.'

Welcome to Trailer Watch, a regular feature that helps put the spotlight on series that may fly under the radar in the crowded Peak TV landscape. Each installment of Trailer Watch will explain what the show is and why it looks interesting. This week it's The Society, Netflix's contemporary take on William Golding's classic novel Lord of the Flies.

It's a good time to be in the teen television business. From Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and On My Block to second-window deals for shows like Riverdale, Netflix has already had success as a platform for shows starring and aimed at teens. Their newest entry into the YA genre that they're hoping will crossover is The Society, a female-led take on the 1954 dystopian novel, Lord of the Flies.

Created by showrunner Chris Keyser (Party of Five) and executive produced by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), who also directed episodes, the show centers on a group of privileged young people who are suddenly thrust into an alternate version of their well-off New England town, which seems almost identical except that their parents apparently don't exist.

The official Netflix description leans into the classic literature influence of the series, with a tease that sounds a whole lot like the plight of Jack, Piggy, and their shipwrecked classmates. "Their newfound freedom will be fun … but it will also be very dangerous. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive." Now feels like the perfect time to bring a more allegorical look at teenage life and how humanity can often be the first thing to get lost in a survival situation.

Starring Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) and Rachel Keller (Legion) as sisters Allie and Cassandra, the show boasts a cast filled with young women who, judging by the trailer, will take the lead when it comes to establishing the titular hierarchy. The first trailer acts as an introduction to the unusual setup with Newton's Allie reaching out to her missing mother as the action cuts to the fun parties and freedom that the adult-free world offered up before the inevitable descent into power struggles, violence and death. According to Allie, it's only been nine days since the teens were left alone, so things have clearly gotten pretty bad, pretty quickly.

With a cast full of young talent, an intriguing concept, literary pedigree, and a unique opportunity to shine a light on the horrors of growing up in the modern age, there's a good chance that The Society could score for Netflix with one of the most sought0after demographics in television.

All episodes premiere May 10 on Netflix.