'Amazing Stories': Trailer for Apple Anthology Showcases Robert Forster

The teaser for the Steven Spielberg-produced series features the late actor in one of his final roles.

Apple has released a trailer for its anthology series Amazing Stories, which updates Steven Spielberg's 1980s series while keeping a few elements from the original.

The trailer features some of John Williams' theme and teases the five fantastic tales in the anthology, which has been in development for some two years. Like the original, the new version will tell stories with supernatural and fantasy overtones.

Bryan Fuller was initially tapped as showrunner but departed in February 2018, citing creative differences. Bones creator Hart Hanson, who was attached as an executive producer, also departed then.

Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz later boarded as showrunners and shepherded the five episodes of the anthology along with directors Chris Long (The Americans), Mark Mylod (Game of Thrones, Succession), Michael Dinner (Unbelievable), Susanna Fogel (Amazon's Utopia) and Sylvain White (Stomp the Yard, The Rookie).

Actors in the series include Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Sasha Alexander, Edward Burns, Kerry Bishé, Jacob Latimore, Josh Holloway, Michelle Wilson, Duncan Joiner, Austin Stowell, E'Myri Crutchfield and the late Robert Forster in one of his final roles.

O'Brien, Pedretti and Alexander star in the first installment, "The Cellar," which debuts March 6. Subsequent episodes will debut each Friday.

Amazing Stories is produced by Universal Television and Amblin TV. Kitsis, Horowitz, Spielberg, Amblin TV toppers Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman are executive producers.

Watch the trailer below.