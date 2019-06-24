MTV Reveals First 3 Minutes of 'The Hills' Reboot Ahead of Premiere

The opener of the rebooted reality show, unveiled early on Monday, sees the returning and new stars opening up about the pressures of Hollywood fame.

Ahead of The Hills: New Beginnings' long-awaited premiere (airing Monday at 10 p.m.), MTV revealed an early look at the reboot. In the first three minutes of the show, the cast opens up about reuniting and the pressures that come with living in Los Angeles more than a decade after finding fame on reality TV.

"I love this city, but sometimes it doesn't love me," original star Audrina Patridge says in a voiceover while applying makeup. "Here in the hills, pretty matters. You are absolutely judged on what you wear, how you look, everything you do."

Couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt — who met while filming the original series and later married in 2008 in a lavish televised ceremony — discuss their relationship, which many doubted in its beginning stages. "They never thought we'd last, but we have certainly proved them wrong," Montag says in a toast with her husband, with whom she shares 20-month-old son Gunner.

The new footage also sees Montag talking about the pitfalls of fame, similarly to Patridge. "It's really easy to get caught up in Hollywood and the fame and success," says Montag, who, in search of physical perfection, infamously underwent 10 plastic surgery operations in 2009 — some of which she has since attempted to reverse.

In a separate shot, crystal enthusiast Pratt — who helms his own line, Pratt Daddy Crystals — holds one of the sparkling rocks to his forehead as he is heard saying, "I would love to be famous again."

Patridge then elaborates on the hardships of being a public figure. "It's hard enough going through divorce," she says, referencing her contentious split from Corey Bohan, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter Kirra. "It's harder [with] everyone judging and knowing intimate details that you don't want everyone to know."

Though fame seems to bring enough trouble for the New Beginnings crew — which also includes original Hills stars Brody Jenner, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port and Jason Wahler — the sneak peek shows that they are still causing conflict with one another. (Jenner's wife, Kaitlynn Carter, Delgado's wife, Jennifer, and Wahler's wife, Ashley, have also joined the cast; onetime series leads Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are not involved.)

Fights break out between Patridge and Stephanie Pratt, while best friends Spencer Pratt and Jenner also butt heads. Jenner's longtime pal and series newcomer Brandon Thomas Lee — the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee — get into a heated argument. And when it comes to the Pratt siblings' historically complicated relationship, the first few minutes of New Beginnings proves that it remains rocky at best.

The clip also dedicates a portion to ushering in the arrival of Mischa Baron, who like Patridge and Montag, also grapples with her celebrity. "When you're famous, people have a price tag on your head," says the former O.C. actress, whose CW drama ultimately inspired MTV's Orange County-set docuseries Laguna Beach, which spawned the first iteration of The Hills that aired from 2006-2010. "A lot of people that I trusted turned out to be monsters."

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nina L. Diaz — president of entertainment for Viacom's MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo — explained that Barton was a perfect pick to join the cast as she has known the Pratts for years and is even close with Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson.

"We've known each other for so long. We might do things to hurt each other, but we all truly care about each other," Patridge explains in the preview. "It's been seven or eight years since we've all been in the same place together. All of us just kind of dispersed. We all got out of L.A. Now, we're back."

The revival began filming in October months after it was announced at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Watch the show opening below.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday on MTV at 10 p.m. ET.