Watch Freeform's 'Love in the Time of Corona' Trailer

Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. in 'Love in the Time of Corona'

The remotely shot miniseries features real-life couples and families playing characters dealing with relationship issues during the pandemic.

Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona is remotely produced, but the two-night miniseries won't look anything like a scripted Zoom call.

The trailer for the four-episode romantic dramedy features production values that look like any typical series and characters in close contact with one another. That's because in several cases, the actors in the show already live together.

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Nicolette Robinson (The Affair), who are married, play James and Sade, a married couple who have been living somewhat separate lives until the coronavirus pandemic brings his work travel to a halt and they begin to reevaluate their family's priorities.

Gil Bellows and wife Rya Kihlstedt play a couple who quietly separated months earlier but decide to quarantine together. When their daughter (Ava Bellows) returns from college and her high school boyfriend breaks up with her, the parents struggle to keep up their "happy couple" facade.

The series also stars Rainey Qualley and Tommy Dorfman as roommate whose platonic friendship gets complicated during lockdown, and L. Scott Caldwell as a woman determined to celebrate her 50th anniversary even though her husband (guest star Charlie Robinson) is unable to return home from his rehab facility.

Joanna Johnson (Freeform's Good Trouble) created Love in the Time of Corona and executive produces with Christine Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Odom and Robinson. It airs two half-hour installments over two nights, Aug. 22 and 23.

Watch the trailer below.