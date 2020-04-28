'Homecoming' Season 2 Trailer Doubles Down on Mystery

There appears to be more than one mystery at work in the full trailer for season two of Amazon's Homecoming.

The first is just who the character played by singer and actress Janelle Monáe is: The season opens with her waking up in a rowboat, with no memory of her identity or how she got there. A good portion of the trailer — which expands considerably on a 30-second teaser released earlier in April — is devoted to the idea of the character trying to figure out who she is.

The second mystery revolves around the Geist Group, the shadowy organization that was also at the center of the first season. As Monáe's character uncovers clues to her identity, the search leads her into the heart of the company.

Stephan James will reprise his role as Walter Cruz, who's trying to build a new life after the trauma of war and the Homecoming initiative when he starts to realize there's a more insidious version of the program underway. Hong Chau also returns as Audrey Temple, a Geist Group underling who finds herself quickly ascending the corporate ladder. New additions to the cast include Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company's founder, and Joan Cusack as eccentric military woman Francine Bunda.

Showrunners Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg — who created the Gimlet Media podcast on which the series is based — are back for season two of the Amazon Studios/Universal Content Productions series. They executive produce with director Kyle Patrick Alvarez (13 Reasons Why), season one star Julia Roberts, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton and Gimlet Media's Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber.

Homecoming premieres May 22 on Amazon's Prime Video. Watch the trailer below.