'Love, Victor': Watch the Trailer for Hulu's 'Love, Simon' Follow-Up

The series based on the 2018 film 'Love, Simon' stars Michael Cimino as a new student at Creekwood High School.

The trailer for Hulu's Love, Victor makes it clear that the series is connected to its source material — the 2018 movie Love, Simon.

The series, which debuts June 19 during Pride Month, centers on Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School — the same school featured in the movie. In the clip, Victor, who is coming to terms with his sexuality, provides voice-over narration in the form of a letter to Simon (played by Nick Robinson in the film).

The show was originally developed at Disney+ but moved to Hulu as it features more adult themes — including alcohol use and marital issues for parent characters in addition to sexual exploration — than usually seen on Disney+. Disney execs also believed Love, Victor would fit better alongside other YA programming on Hulu like Looking for Alaska, PEN15 and Freeform's Grown-ish, which streams on Hulu.

Love, Victor is the second show to debut on Hulu after being originally slated for Disney+. It follows High Fidelity in making the move; the latter preimered in February on Hulu.

Love, Simon screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker serve as showrunners on Love, Victor. The film's director, Greg Berlanti, is not involved in the 20th Century Fox TV production, as the mega-producer has an exclusive overall deal at Warner Bros. TV.

Love, Simon, released by Fox 2000 in 2018, made history as the first movie from a major studio to focus on a gay teen romance.

The series also stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. Along with Berger and Aptaker, executive producers are Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

All 10 episodes of Love, Victor will be available on June 19. Watch the trailer below.