Jude Law Disrobes in HBO's 'The New Pope' Teaser

HBO has released a first look at its limited series The New Pope, and it features Jude Law decidedly not in his papal vestments.

The wordless teaser features Law as Lenny Belardo/Pope Pius XIII in blinding-white swim trunks walking along a beach populated entirely by women. In contrast, the character played by John Malkovich, dressed in what appear to be papal robes, walks through the Vatican to applause from an assembled crowd while an instrumental version of "All Along the Watchtower" plays underneath.

The New Pope, a limited-series follow-up to 2017's The Young Pope, has its world premiere screening Sunday at the Venice Film Festival. A premiere date on HBO hasn't been set.

There's little detail about the story as well. The Young Pope ended on an ambiguous note, and creator Paolo Sorrentino has kept details under wraps.

Returning castmembers from The Young Pope include Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi. Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir and Massimo Ghini also star, and Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest-star.

Sorrentino directs every episode and writes The New Pope with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises. The Sky, HBO and Canal+ series is produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside, part of the Fremantle family, and co-produced by Haut et Court TV and The Mediapro Studio.

Watch the teaser above.