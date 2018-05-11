Watch Kristen Bell, Anna Faris and More Stars Read Texts From Their Moms for Mother's Day

"Hey son, my new friends are loving 'Arrested Development.' We still don't get it," Tony Hale recited.

In honor of Mother's Day, Anna Faris, Kirsten Bell, Anthony Anderson, Tony Hale and Patton Oswalt read texts from their moms on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

Other stars reciting heartfelt messages in the video included Blockers' Ike Barinholtz, 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer, Big Little Lies' Adam Scott, Will Forte and YG.

"My dear Ani, I hope this doesn't wake you. I just want you to know how proud your father and I hope you are of you. As you know we truly believe you are the greatest actress of your generation," Farris read, noting the text was from 4 a.m.

"Hey son, my new friends are loving Arrested Development. We still don't get it," Arrested Development star Hale recited.

Kristen Bell's mom sent: "Hey Kristen, I know that you know Jimmy Kimmel and he's doing the Oscars. So tell him to give you all the winners so you can give me the winners, and I can win at my Oscar party."

Oswalt's mother doesn't know how to text.

Other guests on Live! on Thursday night included Donald Glober, there to promote Solo: A Star Wars Story, actress Molly Gordon, who plays Melissa McCarthy's daughter in the upcoming movie Life of the Party, and musician Angelique Kidjo.