Watch Letitia Wright Freestyle Rap About Vibranium and Red Lobster

When Black Panther bounded onto screens in February, Letitia Wright won praise for her performance as ace inventor Shuri, whose work helps keep her nation more technologically advanced than any other country in the world. On Wednesday night Wright also proved she could convincingly play a slightly different role: freestyle rapper.

Faced with the "Wheel of Freestyle" challenge during a guest stint on The Tonight Show, Wright was given three words to weave into a performance: "disco," "Red Lobster" and "vibranium." After professing that she was nervous, Wright drew applause for a rap that called out the house band and the Academy Awards.

"Check it, me and Black Thought spin your head like a disco ball / yo, natural disaster / call your pops and let him pray for you / let's go crap some food at Red Lobster / Roots, tell me how I can win an Oscar," Wright began.

Watch the full rap below.