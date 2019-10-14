'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Hits the Road in Season 3 Trailer

The full trailer for season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shows Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) going on the road and getting a real taste of the spotlight outside New York City.

The trailer also gives a (slightly) longer look at This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown's role in the show, and hints that Midge is understanding that the life of a touring comedian isn't always a breeze. At one point she admits to Joel (Michael Zegen) that she's feeling nervous about what lies ahead.

The Amazon series, which is coming off eight Emmy wins, will follow the next step in Midge's quest to conquer the comedy world in season three. It includes going on tour as the opening act for singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) — including stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and Miami, where part of the season was filmed — and a USO tour to entertain troops overseas.

Brown's character appears to be involved in the tour in some capacity, at one point asking Midge's manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), "Is your girl gonna get good?"

"She's gonna be a goddam legend," Susie replies.

The trailer also features a scene with former Gilmore Girls regular Liza Weil, who reunites with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Returning castmembers Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby, Jane Lynch, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Bailey de Young are present as well.

Season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Dec. 6 on Amazon. Watch the trailer below.