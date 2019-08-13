'Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Trailer Showcases Epic Scale of Prequel Series

Netflix has released a trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance that hints at the ambitious scope for the prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 film.

The 10-episode series is set many years before the events of the movie and follows three Gelfling (voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel) as they uncover the truth behind the power of the evils Skeksis — the Crystal of Truth — and set out on an epic journey to light the fires of rebellion and save their world.

The show mixes puppetry from a number of longtime Henson collaborators and modern visual effects to tell its story. Age of Resistance also features an all-star voice cast that includes Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Lena Headey, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg and Awkwafina. Sigourney Weaver narrates.

Netflix previewed the series' first episode at Comic-Con in July to a very positive reception from the Hall H crowd.

Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me) directed all 10 episodes and executive produces with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, Javier Grillo-Marxuach and Blanca Lista are co-exec producers.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres Aug. 30 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.