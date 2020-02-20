'Little Fires Everywhere': Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington Go Toe to Toe in Second Trailer

Belying its title, the trailer for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere opens with a big fire.

That scene-setting, however, is true to the Celeste Ng novel on which the limited series is based. The rest of the two-minute trailer lays out the fraught relationship between the two women at the center of the show, Reese Witherspoon's Elena Richardson and Kerry Washington's Mia Warren.

The trailer is the second for the series, following one released in January. The clip released Thursday is longer and delves a little more deeply into the tension between Elena and Mia.

Adapted by showrunner Liz Tigelaar (Casual, Life Unexpected), Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the seemingly picture-perfect Richardson family and enigmatic mother (Washington) and daughter (Lexi Underwood) who upend their lives. The eight-episode series explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood — and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Joshua Jackson, Megan Stott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass and Gavin Lewis also star. Tigelaar executive produces with Witherspoon, her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter, Washington, Pilar Savone and director Lynn Shelton (GLOW, Dickinson).

Little Fires Everywhere premieres March 18. Watch the trailer below.