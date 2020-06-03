'Lovecraft Country': Watch the Second Trailer for HBO's Thriller

The opening of the newest trailer for HBO's Lovecraft Country lays out a thesis of sorts for the series.

"I love stories," lead character Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) says. "Heroes go on adventures to other worlds to fight insurmountable odds. Stories are like a living thing."

Based on the rest of what's in the trailer, Freeman and his fellow leads, Letitia (Jurnee Smollett Bell) and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) will face a lot of what he's talking about in the opening. Created by Misha Green (Underground) and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, Lovecraft Country follows the trio on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of Freeman's missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). The journey begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

The trailer also shows a little bit more of the supernatural element of the series than the first teaser did, including a body being dragged along a dock by an unseen force and a woman being thrown around a room.

The cast also includes Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Harris and Abbey Lee.

Lovecraft Country, based on a novel by Matt Ruff, comes afemme, Inc., Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV. Along with Green, Peele and Abrams, executive producers are Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who directed the first episode) and Daniel Sackheim (who helmed the second and third episodes). David Knoller is an EP on episode one. It premieres in August.

Watch the trailer below.