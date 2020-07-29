'The Comey Rule': Watch a Teaser for Showtime's Pre-Election Miniseries

Showtime has released a teaser for its miniseries The Comey Rule, giving a first look at Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson in action as, respectively former FBI director James Comey and President Trump.

The 30-second clip showcases a few brief moments of interaction between the two, ending with Gleeson's Trump pulling Daniels' Comey in close and whispering, "Really looking forward to working with you. Let's take a picture."

Showtime will debut the four-hour miniseries on Sept. 27, about six weeks before the presidential election (part two airs the following night). The premium cable outlet had initially scheduled it for a post-election premiere but moved it up after writer and director Billy Ray blasted the decision in an email to the cast, which also includes Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Peter Coyote, Steven Pasquale, Oona Chaplin, William Sadler, Scoot McNairy, Kingsley Ben-Adir and T.R. Knight.

The Comey Rule is based on Comey's memoir, A Higher Loyalty, and interviews Ray (Shattered Glass, Captain Phillips) conducted with several of the figures portrayed in the miniseries. It gives a behind-the-headlines account of the events surrounding the 2016 election and its aftermath through the stories of Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

The miniseries is produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios. Ray, Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin executive produce.

Watch the teaser below.