Patrick Stewart's 'Star Trek: Picard' Trailer Reveals Character's New Life

The teaser for the CBS All Access series also asks a provocative question.

Star Trek franchise captain Alex Kurtzman has promised that the forthcoming Trek series starring Patrick Stewart will find Jean-Luc Picard living a "radically altered" life.

The first teaser trailer for the CBS All Access show gives a glimpse of that life — which is indeed very different but also looks pretty pleasant. The first 45 seconds of the teaser are made up of pastoral scenes from a vineyard, ending with a shot of a case of Chateau Picard wine.

The scenes are accompanied by a woman's voice, recounting some of Picard's past: "You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history. Then, the unimaginable," she says. The unseen woman next asks, "Why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?"

The trailer, released on the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation's series finale, ends with the tagline "The end is only the beginning," and promises to delve into the reasons why Picard has left Starfleet.

The series also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway. The CBS TV Studios show counts Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth as executive producers.

Star Trek: Discovery veteran Hanelle Culpepper is directing the first two episodes, becoming the first woman to helm the opening of a new Trek series in the franchise's history.

There's no premiere date yet for Star Trek: Picard, which is part of a burgeoning franchise that now has its own dedicated unit within CBS TV Studios. In addition to the currently airing Star Trek: Discovery and short-form spinoff Short Treks, CBS All Access has greenlit adult animated series Lower Decks from Rick and Morty writer-producer Mike McMahan.

An animated series aimed at kids is headed to Nickelodeon, and a second animated show for adults, a Discovery spinoff centered on Michelle Yeoh's character and a Starfleet Academy series are in development at CBS All Access.

Watch the teaser for Star Trek: Picard below.